Responds

Big life changes recently? Here's how that could mean cheaper auto insurance

Having auto insurance is required by law. NBC 7 Responds explains when is the right moment to switch your auto insurance

By Sergio Flores and Cinthia Pasillas

Prostock-Studio | iStock | Getty Images

We all have auto insurance, and there’s no doubt we are always looking for the best coverage at an affordable price.  However, there are situations in our life that tell us that it’s time to change our provider. 

According to experts, knowing the right time to change your auto insurance could help you get a more affordable policy and better coverage. Here are the four most common reasons you should consider changing your car insurance. 

Four common reasons to consider changing auto insurance:

1. It's been a while since you shopped around

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

First, you want to save money. If it's been a while since you shopped around, now is a good time to do that and compare prices. You may be able to save a couple of hundred bucks a year.

2. Pay per-mile car insurance

Next, if there’s been a change in your driving habits, such as the number of miles you're driving increasing or decreasing. For example, if you drove several miles to work before but now you work remotely, you might consider pay per-mile insurance that allows you to pay a daily base rate plus a per-mile rate. 

Local

San Diego 33 mins ago

Thanks, Hilary: Tropical storm leads to one of San Diego's wettest Augusts on record

gas prices 45 mins ago

San Diego County gas prices holding at $5.37 ahead of Labor Day weekend

3. Family plans

Now if you recently got married, you could add your partner to your policy and receive a discount. If your teenager at home has a driver's license, you will have to add them to your coverage, which will likely increase the cost. There are companies that offer some good student discounts. 

4. Combining auto insurance with homeowners insurance

Lastly, if you recently bought a house, you could combine your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance to save some money. 

What should you do before changing your auto insurance?

First gather several quotes. Figure out when you can cancel your current policy without any fees, and then be sure your new policy is in effect before canceling.  You want to make sure your new policy starts the same day that the old policy ends. 

This article tagged under:

Respondsconsumerauto insurance
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us