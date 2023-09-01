We all have auto insurance, and there’s no doubt we are always looking for the best coverage at an affordable price. However, there are situations in our life that tell us that it’s time to change our provider.

According to experts, knowing the right time to change your auto insurance could help you get a more affordable policy and better coverage. Here are the four most common reasons you should consider changing your car insurance.

Four common reasons to consider changing auto insurance:

1. It's been a while since you shopped around

First, you want to save money. If it's been a while since you shopped around, now is a good time to do that and compare prices. You may be able to save a couple of hundred bucks a year.

2. Pay per-mile car insurance

Next, if there’s been a change in your driving habits, such as the number of miles you're driving increasing or decreasing. For example, if you drove several miles to work before but now you work remotely, you might consider pay per-mile insurance that allows you to pay a daily base rate plus a per-mile rate.

3. Family plans

Now if you recently got married, you could add your partner to your policy and receive a discount. If your teenager at home has a driver's license, you will have to add them to your coverage, which will likely increase the cost. There are companies that offer some good student discounts.

4. Combining auto insurance with homeowners insurance

Lastly, if you recently bought a house, you could combine your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance to save some money.

What should you do before changing your auto insurance?

First gather several quotes. Figure out when you can cancel your current policy without any fees, and then be sure your new policy is in effect before canceling. You want to make sure your new policy starts the same day that the old policy ends.