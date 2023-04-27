Before You Go: What Insurance Coverage Do You Need to Drive in Mexico?

Whether it’s once a week or once a year, driving into Mexico is an advantage we have living in San Diego.

Many visitors to Mexico, though, don’t know or may not think it’s important and required by law to carry Mexican auto insurance as soon as you cross the border.

“If the cops pull you over or if you have an accident, it does help you get out of trouble a little faster," said Imperial Beach resident Scott Sheahan as he crossed the border through San Ysidro. "It’s what I was told."

Sheahan explained that he buys Mexican auto insurance every time he drives to Tijuana, even though he’s never had to make a claim.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Gabriel Tapia, Manager of Border Mexican Insurance Services in San Ysidro, told NBC 7 Responds that Scott is absolutely right.

“First of all, the authorities in Mexico don’t recognize the U.S. insurance policy down there,” Tapia explained.

Tapia added that if a driver is pulled over while driving south of the border without valid insurance, they will have to pay an additional fine at a police department before getting released.

“When you have California plates driving in Mexico, you’re a target — let’s face it,” Tapia said, alluding to the reputation Mexican police have for pulling over American drivers in the hopes of securing a bribe.

Tapia further explained that, should a driver crash — even a fender bender — they won’t just exchange information with the other driver, as they would in the United States.

Car crashes in Tijuana are handled differently than in the U.S.

“If you’re involved in an accident in Mexico, the police show up," Tapia said. "The vehicles get impounded while they settle who’s at fault."

This is when a Mexican auto insurance adjuster responds on the American driver's behalf and pretty much takes over. If you don’t have valid insurance and are found responsible for the crash, your vehicle will stay impounded until any damages are paid for.

If someone is injured in the crash, the driver will have to stay at the police department until the extent of the injuries is determined and will then have to pay for medical costs. The driver may also do jail time for not being adequately insured and injuring someone.

“That’s the last thing you want to be involved in," Tapia said. "This is real and it happens very often, unfortunately.”

[An injury crash without insurance is] the last thing you want to be involved in. Gabriel Tapia, Border Mexican Insurance Services

Here’s what to know:

Mexican auto insurance can be purchased in 24-hour increments. Drivers get to decide the time and date their coverage begins. The more days they buy, the cheaper it gets per day

Mexican auto insurance can be bought ahead of time so that you’re not scrambling the day of your visit.

Adjusters speak English and will usually respond to the scene within a half-hour

Consider binational insurance if you travel to Mexico several times a month. It might be cheaper than carrying two policies

So there you go, Scott Sheahan. May you continue to not need that Mexican insurance you always buy for your trips south of the border.