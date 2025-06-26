Megan Prosser and her Great Dane "Blew" are inseparable. But, do you know what really blows? It’s how she’s out about $47,000 after getting caught up in what experts call an elaborate AI-assisted task scam.

“It completely ruined, financially, my life,” she said, sitting in a small clearing at the docks in Oceanside. Blew was right next to her.

She recalled how she was looking for a job when a random text got her attention. It was an offer. Pretty good pay for just a few hours a day, clicking and generating traffic on different apps.

“I was definitely cautious, and it sounded absolutely too good to be true,” she said with the benefit of 20-20 hindsight.

She explained how a woman named Helen eased her concerns after becoming her mentor, guiding her through each step of the process and thoroughly answering every single question she asked.

“And I actually did speak with her over the phone in the very beginning. She made it seem very easy, and she was very knowledgeable, and it made sense,” she said, further explaining that thanks to Helen, she made about $1,200 in four days.

It was money she could’ve walked away with, she said, but instead chose to leave it in the platform after feeling validated that she wasn’t dealing with a scam.

However, the validation eventually began to fade. Prosser says the pay structure was complicated, and it entailed having money in the platform. The more she had in there, the more she would earn in commissions.

Over several months, she said she put a total of $47,000 of her previous savings into her balance. Eventually, she ran out and couldn’t cover what she needed to retrieve her “earnings”.

“It’s quite embarrassing to come out and...I feel so foolish,” Prosser struggled to say.

Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, explained that Prosser has nothing to be embarrassed about.

“All of the different aspects of the social engineering here are, oh my gosh, they’re on steroids,” she said, indicating she’s convinced Prosser had been drawn in by a highly complex task scam which have been popping up in people's phones lately.

“It’s going to be really difficult for your average person, even a super savvy person, to tell the difference between these legitimate job offers and ones that are just a complete fabrication," she said.

Velasquez added she’s convinced and concerned that most, if not all, of Prosser’s messages from her mentor, “Helen", were actually generated by Artificial Intelligence.

“It requires very, very little investment and almost no time for these bad actors to set up AI models that mimic interaction with real people,” she said. “And they can do that to thousands, hundreds of thousands of people at very little cost to them, and it's available 24/7. So who cares what the time zone is?”

No matter how dressed up with AI a scam is, Velasquez said, you can still sniff out the stink.

Don’t trust anyone you’ve never met in person. These AI models can use deep fakes and voice cloning to make you feel very comfortable, really fast. “I’ll believe it when I see it just doesn’t apply anymore,” said Velasquez.

Prosser said she eventually couldn't afford to keep up with the pay structure.

“There always seems to be something that stops me from being able to withdraw,” said Prosser, pointing to the $34,000 of her own money she’s now being asked to deposit to be able to access her earnings, as well as the $47,000 she deposited.

She admitted she can’t shake the hope that the more than $100,000 in commissions she made is real. She disagreed with Velasquez and still believes her mentor, "Helen", is a real person and not some AI model.

However, she and Blew will blow it off and now go a different direction. Get the word out to others who may be clicking on one of these job offers for the first time.

“I hope that other people will be able to benefit and learn from this and maybe take some warning from it,” she said.