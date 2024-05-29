5 tips to avoid fraud in Facebook Marketplace and other online sales

It’s that time of year when yard sales and flea markets spring up, or at least they used to.

Nowadays, much of that second-hand selling has moved online year-round to sites such as Facebook Marketplace. Sure, they can be convenient places to find great deals, but as Consumer Reports explains, there are some safety steps you need to take before you meet up to finalize an online sale.

Twenty/20

People buy all kinds of stuff from their "neighbors" on Facebook, but, along with getting a good deal using social media, you can also get scammed.

According to some reports, consumers have lost more than $2.7 billion to social-media scams since 2021. Some scammers lurking on Facebook Marketplace aren't after your money. They want your data.