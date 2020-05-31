Photos: Downtown San Diego ‘Justice for George’ Protests

"Justice for George" protesters assembled in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020, calling for justice and reform after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The largely peaceful crowds spread out to surrounding streets and briefly onto Interstate 5.
After SDPD asked a crowd of protesters to move away from their headquarters, some take a knee on May 31, 2020.
Protesters head toward Interstate 5 on May 31, 2020.
Protesters outside SDPD headquarters on May 31, 2020.
A protester in front of police at First Avenue and Broadway on May 31, 2020.
Handful of protesters remain outside Hall of Justice on May 31, 2020.
SDPD officer takes a knee in downtown San Diego on May 31, 2020.
SDPD deploys tear gas at First Avenue and Broadway on May 31, 2020.
Police block access to the Coronado Bridge on May 31, 2020.
"Since 1619 to 2020, we are still being lynched by the hands of either white supremacy, police brutality and the justice system," said Azikiwe Franklin of San Diego. "Too many police have been getting off and we're upset."
"They're doing this for black lives, for George Floyd, Martin Luther King -- all the black people that have died and they're done. They want justice," said 10-year-old J'mani Vendely of San Diego.
"The only way to get anything done is to take it to the judges. They're the ones who are releasing these police. If the police work for the people, we're paying their salaries then if something like this happens again ever they need to go in front of a jury of their peers, not run off to the judge," Adisa told NBC 7.
Downtown San Diego around 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2020.
Downtown San Diego around 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2020.