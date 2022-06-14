Space for Humanity selects Echazarreta as first ‘Citizen Astronaut' from thousands

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Katya Echazarreta and her crew from the Blue Origin NS-21 mission celebrate.
Katya Echazarreta, 26, has made history as both the first Mexican-born and youngest woman to enter space.
Blue Origin NS-21was founded by internet entrepreneur Jeff Bezos.
Katya Echazarreta grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, dreaming of space travel multiple times a week.
Echazarreta studied at San Diego City College, UCLA, and now, Johns Hopkins University.
Blue Origin NS-21 mission was launched in Van Horn, Texas.
Blue Origin trained crew on staying calm, overcoming fear, and even living in the moment.
Nonprofit Space for Humanity selected Echazarreta as their first "Citizen Astronaut" from thousands of applicants.
Echazarreta definitely came back to Earth with the Overview Effect, what astronauts call a profound change in perspective that inspires them to do good for humanity.

