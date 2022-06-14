Space for Humanity selects Echazarreta as first ‘Citizen Astronaut' from thousands

9 photos 1/9 Katya Echazarreta and her crew from the Blue Origin NS-21 mission celebrate. 2/9 Katya Echazarreta, 26, has made history as both the first Mexican-born and youngest woman to enter space. 3/9 Blue Origin NS-21was founded by internet entrepreneur Jeff Bezos. 4/9 Katya Echazarreta grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, dreaming of space travel multiple times a week. 5/9 Echazarreta studied at San Diego City College, UCLA, and now, Johns Hopkins University. 6/9 Blue Origin NS-21 mission was launched in Van Horn, Texas. 7/9 Blue Origin trained crew on staying calm, overcoming fear, and even living in the moment. 8/9 Nonprofit Space for Humanity selected Echazarreta as their first "Citizen Astronaut" from thousands of applicants. 9/9 Echazarreta definitely came back to Earth with the Overview Effect, what astronauts call a profound change in perspective that inspires them to do good for humanity.

More Photo Galleries