Don't Be a Super Spreader on Super Bowl Sunday

This story originally appeared on LX.com

The nation's top infectious disease expert doesn't want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

"Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike — be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving ... Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on the "Today" show Wednesday. "As much fun as it is to get together at a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued specific Super Bowl guidance this year as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The safest way to celebrate events is at home with the people who live with you," the CDC said.

“You don't want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” Fauci added. "You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

But if you are hosting a small group for the big game here are a few tips to hopefully navigate it successfully.

Hold It Outside

If you must gather with people from outside your household, do so outside and sit 6 feet apart, the CDC said. Always wear a mask, and avoid touching, including high-fives when your team takes the lead. And limit shouting or cheering loudly, as you are more likely to spread the virus.

Keep It Small

The smaller the better. The fewer people in attendance the less chance of a bad outcome.

No Shared Meals

The last thing you want is people double-dipping into the same bowl of guacamole or salsa. Make sure everyone in attendance has their own individual plate of food.