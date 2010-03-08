What's Up, Doc?

BOUNCING SOLES: Whether you fell in love with Alicia Silverstone's style in all of those '90s Aerosmith videos or you've always had a thing for Brit influence, chances are you've owned a pair of Dr. Martens or two. Thanks to New York's recent fashion week, it's officially safe to bring them out of the closet and start stomping around again.

For the younger crew who haven't yet had a pair of Docs, a sweet starter set for spring can be found now at Urban Outfitters. The black floral print is set to look great with light, flowy dresses or cotton sheaths in unexpected colors.

Remember to order two sizes down for the best fit!

GET IT: For $128 online. Urban Outfitters.

Stay connected to what’s going on around town by signing up for our daily newsletter.