Warning: The following images are disturbing and depict Arabella's injuries just before her death. By Mike Dorfman • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 3 photos 1/3 NBC 7 Warning: The following images are disturbing. They depict Arabella’s injuries just before her death. 2/3 NBC 7 This photo, taken just before Arabella’s death, shows her swollen hand. 3/3 NBC 7 This photo, taken just before Arabella’s death, shows her emaciated leg. More Photo Galleries Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment Photos: 2023 LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment Wildfire smoke photos in NYC show ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape