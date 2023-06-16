Warning: The following images are disturbing and depict Arabella's injuries just before her death.

By Mike Dorfman

3 photos
1/3
NBC 7
Warning: The following images are disturbing. They depict Arabella’s injuries just before her death.
2/3
NBC 7
This photo, taken just before Arabella’s death, shows her swollen hand.
3/3
NBC 7
This photo, taken just before Arabella’s death, shows her emaciated leg.

More Photo Galleries

Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Photos: 2023 LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal
Photos: 2023 LA Pride events hosted throughout SoCal
See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment
See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment
Wildfire smoke photos in NYC show ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape
Wildfire smoke photos in NYC show ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us