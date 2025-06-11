Photos: TEST

3 photos
1/3
From Aug. 22-Oct. 31, 2025, Halloween Time will bring frightfully fun experiences to guests with Halloween magic throughout the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will dress to impress this Halloween in bright new looks featuring swirling colors of purple, green and orange – a twist on their 70th Celebration outfits. (Artist Rendering/Disneyland Resort)
From Aug. 22-Oct. 31, 2025, Halloween Time will bring frightfully fun experiences to guests with Halloween magic throughout the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will dress to impress this Halloween in bright new looks featuring swirling colors of purple, green and orange – a twist on their 70th Celebration outfits. (Artist Rendering/Disneyland Resort)
2/3
From Aug. 22-Nov. 2, 2025, Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos, plus décor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” Among the offerings are “Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco!,” which will bring to life the everlasting bonds of family with songs and dancing. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
From Aug. 22-Nov. 2, 2025, Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos, plus décor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” Among the offerings are “Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco!,” which will bring to life the everlasting bonds of family with songs and dancing. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
3/3

More Photo Galleries

Gallery: Embankment crashes caught on camera
Gallery: Embankment crashes caught on camera
Photos: World reacts to death of Pope Francis
Photos: World reacts to death of Pope Francis
Pope Francis: A Life in Pictures
Pope Francis: A Life in Pictures
In photos: Coachella 2025 rocks Southern California
In photos: Coachella 2025 rocks Southern California
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us