Photos: TEST Published 54 mins ago • Updated 52 mins ago 3 photos 1/3 From Aug. 22-Oct. 31, 2025, Halloween Time will bring frightfully fun experiences to guests with Halloween magic throughout the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will dress to impress this Halloween in bright new looks featuring swirling colors of purple, green and orange – a twist on their 70th Celebration outfits. (Artist Rendering/Disneyland Resort) 2/3 From Aug. 22-Nov. 2, 2025, Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos, plus décor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Coco." Among the offerings are "Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco!," which will bring to life the everlasting bonds of family with songs and dancing. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) 3/3