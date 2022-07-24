Photos: NBC 7 Walked Through Apple TV+'s ‘Severance' Activation Exhibit at Comic-Con

NBC7's Brooke Martell takes us through the highly popular activation of Severance which showcases several key aspects of the popular series.

Apple+TV's "Severance" activation at Comic-Con is bringing the popular series to life. The entire experience mimics what orientation is like at Lumon, the company featured in the show. Along the way, group members will be immersed in several plotlines from the TV series with actors guiding them through each room and experience. Take a look at the recap below to see what it's like.