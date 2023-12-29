Photos from NBC 7 viewers: High surf, a battered pier and a courageous surfer

11 photos
1/11
Greg Hulan
La Jolla waves while an high surf warning remains in effect at San Diego’s coasts.
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
Jim Grant
8/11
Gabriel I Noyola
9/11
Greg Viehmann
10/11
Lesa Manning
11/11
Rick Noble

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts
See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts
MTS data shows an increase in crime reports
MTS data shows an increase in crime reports
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us