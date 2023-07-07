Photos: Here's what the public park at Restaurant Row in San Marcos will look like

A rendering shows pathways and picnic tables. (Courtesy of Lennar Homes)
A rendering shows a stage for concerts and a lawn. (Courtesy of Lennar Homes)
The final design for the public park includes two playgrounds. (Courtesy of Lennar Homes)

