Photos: Day 1 of US Open at Torrey Pines

It's time to tee up in San Diego: the U.S. Open returned to the Torrey Pines Golf Course, 13 years after that legendary finish in 2008.

The 121st U.S. Open Championship runs from June 17 to June 20.

This year, fans can expect Phil Mickelson, a San Diego native who won the 2021 PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, a San Diego native who also played for San Diego State, Hideki Matsuyama who won the 2021 Masters and Bryson Dechambeau, the defending champ.

Here are photos from the course on Day 1, which got off to a late start due to some fog: