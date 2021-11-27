PHOTOS: Cosplayers Come Out in Full Force for San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition Published 31 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago San Diego’s world-famous Comic-Con returned this Thanksgiving weekend on a much smaller scale than before. And many fans finally had the chance to dress up as their favorite characters. 10 photos 1/10 Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images Dressed up visitors of the comic and fantasy fair “Comic Con Germany” stand in an exhibition hall. 2/10 3/10 An unlikely pair but one that makes total sense when you think about how powerful they each are. Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle and Wonder Woman pose together at the San Diego Convention Center for Comic-Con Special Edition on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. 4/10 It’s the God of Mischief in the flesh — Loki! This cosplayer poses at the San Diego Convention Center for Comic-Con Special Edition on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. 5/10 A couple of Comic-Con goers dress as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice and Doc Ock from Spiderman. 6/10 This One Piece fan is decked out in threads like main character, Luffy. 7/10 A young Nezuko from Demon Slayer appears outside of her usual box. 8/10 Lady Thor and Thor make quite a dynamic duo at Comic-Con. 9/10 Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images Visitors to the Comic and Fantasy Fair in the German city of Stuttgart come to the fairgrounds dressed as characters from the “Star Wars” film saga, wearing protective masks, one of the requirements against the coronavirus to gain access to the event. 10/10 Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images Dressed up visitors of the comic and fantasy fair “Comic Con Germany” stand in an exhibition hall. More Photo Galleries Harry Potter Wands, Michael Keaton's Batman Mask Among Hollywood Items in December Auction Santa's Story, Cute Otters Highlight New 2021 Holiday Stamps. Take a Look Big Bear Snow Play Welcomes Guests for the Winter Season After Holiday Parade Tragedy, Abandoned Belongings Line Main Street