Photos: Christmas 2020 in San Diego

The holidays sure look and feel different in 2020. Since you may not get to visit your favorite scenic San Diego spot for Christmas this year, we thought we'd try to bring that spot to you.

Here's a look at the festive vibes around some San Diego spots that are known to offer a little bit of Christmas cheer, year after year -- even in the pandemic-era.

And here's wishing for a brighter, better 2021 -- and a time when we can all safely visit our favorite local sights once more, on the regular.

Happy Holidays, San Diego.

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: General view of the Cardiff Tree By The Sea on December 20, 2020 in Cardiff by the Sea, California. Each year for nearly 30 years, an unknown person places a Christmas Tree in the sand at Cardiff State Beach. Visitors are encouraged to add their own decorations. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: General view of the Grinch Christmas Tree at The Old Globe Theater in Balboa Park on December 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: General view of Christmas decorations in Balboa Park on December 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: General view of the Cardiff Tree By The Sea on December 20, 2020 in Cardiff by the Sea, California. Each year for nearly 30 years, an unknown person places a Christmas Tree in the sand at Cardiff State Beach. Visitors are encouraged to add their own decorations. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: Holiday lights and a Christmas tree decorate Crystal Pier on December 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: General view of the Christmas tree at the end of Crystal Pier on December 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 19: General view of the Forward House in Banker Hill on December 19, 2020 in San Diego, California. Forward House was built in 1905 by then San Diego Mayor John Forward Sr. and for the past 22 years, current owner John Olbrich has been decorating the house and welcoming visitors. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 19: San Diego resident Mario Herbelin as Santa Claus waves to visitors and passes out candy canes through a PVC pipe from the roof of Forward House in Bankers Hill on December 19, 2020 in San Diego, California. Forward House was built in 1905 by then San Diego Mayor John Forward Sr. and for the past 22 years, current owner John Olbrich has been decorating the house and welcoming visitors. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
CORONADO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 19: General view of the holiday decorations at Hotel Del Coronado on December 19, 2020 in Coronado, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: General view of the Solana Beach Christmas Tree on December 20, 2020 in Solana Beach, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 20: Holiday lights decorate the 320-foot Skytower Tree of Lights at Sea World San Diego on December 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
