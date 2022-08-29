Photos: Bishop McElroy's Installation as a Cardinal Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Photos following along Bishop Robert McElroy's journey to be installed as a Cardinal at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Saturday, August 27, 2022. 6 photos 1/6 Bill Feather/NBC San Diego Pope Francis, 85, sits in his chair at the Altar of the Confession inside Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, during his eighth ordinary consistory to install 20 new Cardinals, including Robert W. McElroy, Bishop of the Diocese of San Diego. (Bill Feather/NBC San Diego) 2/6 Bill Feather/NBC San Diego Pope Francis, 85, reads aloud from his notes, during his eighth ordinary consistory inside Saint Peter’s Basilica to install 20 new Cardinals, including Robert W. McElroy, Bishop of the Diocese of San Diego. (Bill Feather/NBC San Diego) 3/6 Many of the 226 Cardinals in attendance during Pope Francis’ eighth ordinary consistory to create 20 new Cardinals at Saint Peter’s Basilica on August 27, 2022. (Bill Feather/NBC San Diego) 4/6 Bill Feather/NBC San Diego Bishop Robert W. McElroy prepares to walk towards Pope Francis, ahead of being formally installed as a Cardinal, during Francis’ eighth ordinary consistory. (Bill Feather/NBC San Diego) 5/6 Bill Feather/NBC San Diego Bishop Robert W. McElroy kneels before Pope Francis, after receiving his red biretta and being formally installed as a Cardinal, during Francis’ eighth ordinary consistory. (Bill Feather/NBC San Diego) 6/6 Bill Feather/NBC San Diego Bishop Robert W. McElroy returning back to Pope Francis, after receiving his red biretta and being formally installed as a Cardinal, during Francis’ eighth ordinary consistory. (Bill Feather/NBC San Diego) More Photo Galleries Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society A Sneak Peek Into San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium Ahead of Opening Forget the Score… Did You See the Sky at Monday's Padres Game in San Diego? Rainbows Bring Splash of Color to San Diego County's Stormy Skies