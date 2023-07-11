Pacific Beach's Crystal Pier needs dozens of repairs

These images are from inspection reports produced by engineering firms hired by the City of San Diego. They depict defects with the Crystal Pier.

This image shows a missing horizontal brace and a missing cross brace in the western section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in April during an inspection.
This image shows a broken horizontal brace in the western section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in April during an inspection.
This image shows a missing brace in the western section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in April during an inspection.
This image shows a missing cross brace in the western section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in April during an inspection.
This image shows a broken horizontal brace in the western section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in April during an inspection.
This image shows a missing brace in the western section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in April during an inspection.
This image shows a broken horizontal brace in the middle section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in January during an inspection.
This image shows a broken horizontal brace in the middle section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in January during an inspection.
This image shows a broken diagonal brace in the middle section of the Crystal Pier. It was taken in January during an inspection.

