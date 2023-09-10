Ocean Beach Pier design concept 3: ‘The Squint Test'

3 photos
1/3
City of San Diego
The Squint Test design offers upgraded restrooms, an additional deck and a reconstructed café building. (City of San Diego)
2/3
City of San Diego
The design is called The Squint Test because it highlights placemaking and activation strategies that have been thoughtfully located to minimize their visibility and retain the historic and iconic silhouette of the pier as seen from land.
3/3
City of San Diego
Preliminary design concept #1 “The Squint Test” utilizes the current pier’s layout and design, making it wider and adding a fishing desk around a reconstructed cafe building and potential retail space and/or community room. (City of San Diego)

