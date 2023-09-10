Ocean Beach Pier design concept 2: ‘The Remora'

3 photos
1/3
The City of San Diego
The Remora is inspired by the symbiotic relationship between the Remora fish and the sharks that they attach themselves to. (The City of San Diego)
2/3
City of San Diego
This design highlights the original pier’s layout and design, adding features that celebrate the unique ocean experiences and activities that Ocean Beach’s community loves. (City of San Diego)
3/3
City of San Diego
New features in this design are a shaded surfer’s lounge area, a fishing area, a lifeguard jump platform, a deck at the reconstructed historic cafe and more. (City of San Diego)

More Photo Galleries

Ocean Beach Pier design concept 1: ‘The Braid'
Ocean Beach Pier design concept 1: ‘The Braid'
Ocean Beach Pier design concept 3: ‘The Squint Test'
Ocean Beach Pier design concept 3: ‘The Squint Test'
Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend
Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend
Photos: 2023 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society
Photos: 2023 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us