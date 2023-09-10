Ocean Beach Pier design concept 2: ‘The Remora' Published 4 hours ago • Updated 4 hours ago 3 photos 1/3 The City of San Diego The Remora is inspired by the symbiotic relationship between the Remora fish and the sharks that they attach themselves to. (The City of San Diego) 2/3 City of San Diego This design highlights the original pier’s layout and design, adding features that celebrate the unique ocean experiences and activities that Ocean Beach’s community loves. (City of San Diego) 3/3 City of San Diego New features in this design are a shaded surfer’s lounge area, a fishing area, a lifeguard jump platform, a deck at the reconstructed historic cafe and more. (City of San Diego) More Photo Galleries Ocean Beach Pier design concept 1: ‘The Braid' Ocean Beach Pier design concept 3: ‘The Squint Test' Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend Photos: 2023 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society