Ocean Beach Pier design concept 1: ‘The Braid'

(City of San Diego)
The Braid allows for potential retail, dining and community spaces, lowered fishing areas, enhanced restrooms and extended arms on the west end, increasing the pier’s length. (City of San Diego)
(City of San Diego)
This design features viewing experiences from both above and below the pier’s elevation. (City of San Diego)
(City of San Diego)
The Braid concept seeks to create a unique pier experience across Southern California. (City of San Diego)

