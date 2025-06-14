In photos: ‘No Kings' protest around San Diego County

Tens of thousands of San Diego County residents took to the streets Saturday for "No Kings" Day, a nationwide protest against the policies of President Donald Trump coinciding with a military parade in the nation's capital.
Saturday marked Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The two events are culminated in the "Grand Military Parade" in Washington, D.C., featuring more than 6,700 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles parading through the city.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the 'No Kings' Day protest, June 14, 2025.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the 'No Kings' Day protest, June 14, 2025.
Protesters gather downtown along Harbor Drive in San Diego, June 14, 2025.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the 'No Kings' Day protest, June 14, 2025.
Protesters participate in "No Kings" Day and march in Carlsbad Village, June 14, 2025.
A demonstrator shows their sign on 'No Kings' Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
A woman shows her sign titled, "Shame," as she participates in 'No Kings' Day protest in Del Mar, June 14, 2025.
Protesters gather in Carlsbad as part of 'No Kings' Day protests across the country, June 14, 2025.
Protesters gather in Chula Vista as part of 'No Kings' Day protests held across San Diego County and the country, June 14, 2025.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of the 'No Kings' Day protests across San Diego County and the country, June 14, 2025.
Protesters march downtown San Diego as part of 'Kings Day' protests in San Diego County as well as across the country, June 14, 2025.
