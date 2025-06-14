In photos: ‘No Kings' protest around San Diego County

Tens of thousands of San Diego County residents took to the streets Saturday for "No Kings" Day, a nationwide protest against the policies of President Donald Trump coinciding with a military parade in the nation's capital.



Saturday marked Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The two events are culminated in the "Grand Military Parade" in Washington, D.C., featuring more than 6,700 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles parading through the city.