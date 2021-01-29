Golfers Avoid Storm's Water Hazards During Round 1 of 2021 Farmers Insurance Open Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 11 photos 1/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images With seven-time winner Tiger Woods MIA at one of his favorite tournaments due to his fifth back surgery, Rory McIlroy and former Farmers winners Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Jason Day stood out from the field at Torrey Pines at the start of Round 1 at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. 2/11 Getty Images However, Patrick Reed (pictured) birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the Round 1. 3/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Phil Mickelson is playing his hometown event after missing the cut in The American Express last week. This is the 20-year anniversary of Mickelson winning the tournament in a playoff with a double bogey. 4/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Like just about everything else, coronavirus had an effect on this year's Farmers Insurance Open, with fans, family members and others banned from the course. Here, Xander Schauffele can be seen hitting from the rough on the 7th hole as fans look on from behind a fence. 5/11 Getty Images Defending champion Marc Leishman struggled through a 1-under 71 on the South Course, including a triple-bogey 7 on No. 4. 6/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Jon Rahm stands on the 4th hole green during round one of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 28, 2021 in San Diego. 7/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler — who was one stroke back — all played Torrey Pines’ easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday. 8/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Rory McIlroy shot a 68 on the South Course and was in a group of 11 at 4 under. He’s playing the Farmers for the third straight year and is hoping to file away some mental notes for the U.S. Open in June, which will be played at Torrey Pines for just the second time. 9/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Mickelson was clearly enjoying himself on Thursday. 10/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Xander Schauffele hits from the rough on the 7th hole during Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on Jan. 28, 2021, in San Diego 11/11 Donald Miralle/Getty Images Golfers looked forward to a more mixed-bag of weather on Friday for Round 2. The Associated Press contributed to this gallery text. This article tagged under: Farmers Insurance Open 0 More Photo Galleries See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras Photos: Winter Storm Causes Damage Around San Diego County Photos: Winter Storm Batters San Diego County With Trifecta of Snow, Wind and Rain One Year Later: How the World Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant