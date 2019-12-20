Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues By Rick Ward • Published at 3:53 pm on December 20, 2019 By Rick Ward • Published at 3:53 pm on December 20, 2019 The heavy-metal supergroup played San Diego on Dec. 18 11 photos 1/11 The band is made up of lead vocalist Chad Gray, guitarists Christian Brady and Tom Maxwell, bassist Kyle Sanders, and drummer Roy Mayorga. 2/11 3/11 Hellyeah’s discography included six albums, including their eponymous debut, which dropped a year after they formed in 2006. 4/11 5/11 6/11 7/11 Their latest is “Welcome Home,” released this year. 8/11 Sadly, Paul, the band’s founding drummer, passed away earlier this year of heart-related issues. 9/11 Paul was replaced by Roy Mayorga in May. 10/11 11/11 The band dropped the single “Black Flag Army” in September. This article tagged under: SOUNDDIEGOHellyeahHouse of Blues 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego 2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights