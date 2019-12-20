Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues

By Rick Ward

The heavy-metal supergroup played San Diego on Dec. 18

The band is made up of lead vocalist Chad Gray, guitarists Christian Brady and Tom Maxwell, bassist Kyle Sanders, and drummer Roy Mayorga.
Hellyeah’s discography included six albums, including their eponymous debut, which dropped a year after they formed in 2006.
Their latest is “Welcome Home,” released this year.
Sadly, Paul, the band’s founding drummer, passed away earlier this year of heart-related issues.
Paul was replaced by Roy Mayorga in May.
The band dropped the single “Black Flag Army” in September.

