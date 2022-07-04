Camp Pendleton's Monuments Pay Tribute to Marines Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan Published July 4, 2022 • Updated on July 4, 2022 at 10:44 am 10 photos 1/10 The No Man Left Behind statue stands in front of the Warrior Hope and Care Center in Camp Pendleton on June 27, 2022. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 2/10 The Staff Sergeant Reckless monument stands as a lifelike statue of a horse in honor of the Korean War packhorse on June 27, 2022. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 3/10 The Blue Diamond Memorial sits outside of 1st Marine Division Headquarters Building on June 27, 2022. This memorial was actually build in Afghanistan and brought back to California when the Marines left. The Blue Diamond Memorial Monument shows the unit’s storied emblem (a blue diamond with five stars and red number one. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 4/10 Dog tags hang from each side of the Blue Diamond Memorial Monument on June 27, 2022. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 5/10 The Camp Cann monument honors Sgt. Adam Cann, a dog handler killed by an explosion in Ramadi, Iraq. The memorial sits outside of the base canine kennel complex known as Camp Cann on June 27, 2022. The memorial is made from a barrier “T-Wall” that was originally painted at Camp Fallujah, Iraq. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 6/10 1st Marines Memorial Park and Garden welcomes visitors on June 27, 2022. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 7/10 At 1st Marines Memorial Park and Garden stands a traditional monument honoring the fallen that includes a rifle positioned between a pair of boots with a helmet on top of the weapon’s buttstock on June 27, 2022. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 8/10 The placard by the wall on June 27, 2022 introduces visitors to the names of the Marines killed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 9/10 The 1 Marine Expeditionary Force Memorial Wall on June 27, 2022 shows names of Marines killed in Afghanistan and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) 10/10 A memorial honors Maj. Megan M. McClung at Camp Pendleton on June 27, 2022. McClung was killed in the Al Anbar Province in Iraq. (NBC 7 Photo/Artie Ojeda) More Photo Galleries Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois PHOTOS: Chopper the Biker Dog Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned This Mansion Just Became the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Encinitas. Take a Look Inside