10 San Diego Bridges Classified as “Poor”

These images show damage and deterioration on 10 bridges in the city of San Diego that have been classified as "poor" by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It doesn't mean the bridges are unsafe. However, experts say they should be repaired or replaced before they deteriorate further.
This photo shows cracked concrete and spalling, or missing pieces of concrete, from the SR15 bridge over Main Street.
This photo from beneath the State Road 15 bridge over Main Street shows cracked concrete and exposed rebar.
You can see cracking on the side of the bridge located at the intersection of State Road 15 and Main Street.
This photo shows spalling, or missing pieces of concrete, from the SR15 bridge over Main Street.
This picture was taken by a drone, which shows two bridges classified as “poor.” That includes the State Road 15 bridge over Main Street and a bridge on Main Street over Chollas Creek.
Cracked concrete is visible on the substructure of the Grand Avenue bridge over Rose Canyon Creek in Pacific Beach.
Cracking is visible on the arch of a bridge in La Jolla on Crespo Drive.
There is visible damage to a bridge’s deck in La Jolla on Crespo Drive.
There is visible cracking on a support column on Crespo Drive in La Jolla.
This drone shot of the bridge on Crespo Drive in La Jolla shows damage and deterioration to the bridge’s deck.
Cracking and spalling is visible on this bridge on Puente Drive in La Jolla.
A crack is visible on this bridge on Puente Drive in La Jolla.