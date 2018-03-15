Threats by Students Against Local Schools Are Increasing

The state of California keeps a record of what it calls terrorist threats at schools. Those threats have increased significantly, an NBC 7 Investigates report finds. (Published 42 minutes ago)

"Terrorist threats" made by San Diego County students against their schools greatly increased in the 2016-17 school year, with 110 students expelled, suspended or otherwise disciplined for that dangerous and disruptive behavior.

Data from the California Department of Education reveals that every student who was judged to have made a "terrorist threat" or credible threat was subject to some kind of discipline.

The 110 threats made last year was a noticeable increase from the 80 threats made in 2015-16. The smallest number of threats was made in the 2011-12 school year, when county schools reported 67 threats. That’s the first year such statistics were available.

The average number of threats at schools across the county in the past six years is 84.

The state data reveals 12 students were expelled from their school for making a threat. Eighty-six students were suspended and the remaining 12 were given another, lesser kind of punishment.

The students also faced criminal charges in juvenile or adult court, depending on the seriousness of the threat.