A Look at 'Structurally Deficient' Bridges in San Diego County - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Incentives for Arrests? SDPD Chief Discuss...
logo_sd_2x
Uncover. Reveal. Expose.

SEND TIPS(619) 578-0393

A Look at 'Structurally Deficient' Bridges in San Diego County

Federal data shows 28 highway pedestrian bridges in San Diego County were labeled as "structurally deficient," meaning “a bridge is safe but in need of repair, closer monitoring or weight restrictions so that it does not become unsafe.”

By Tom Jones

Published 2 hours ago

NEWSLETTERS

Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    processing...
    Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman Finds his Dream Team

    With the collapsing bridge tragedy unfolding in Miami, NBC 7 Investigates took a broader look at the state of highway and pedestrian bridges here in San Diego County and if any are in need of repairs. 

    According to data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), San Diego County has 51 pedestrian or bicycle bridges and 772 highway pedestrian bridges, meaning they are used by both vehicles and pedestrians. FHWA made the note only one bridge is considered purely pedestrian in San Diego County. 

    FHWA data shows 28 highway pedestrian bridges were labeled as "structurally deficient," meaning “a bridge is safe but in need of repair, closer monitoring or weight restrictions so that it does not become unsafe for public travel.” 

    To see the 28 bridges we found, look below or click here

     

    NBC 7 Investigates reached out to Caltrans officials Thursday afternoon to see if the bridges we found had any repairs in the years since this was reported. We are still waiting to hear back from them. 

    On Friday, FHWA officials confirmed the 28 bridges are still listed as "structurally deficient."

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices