With the collapsing bridge tragedy unfolding in Miami, NBC 7 Investigates took a broader look at the state of highway and pedestrian bridges here in San Diego County and if any are in need of repairs.

According to data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), San Diego County has 51 pedestrian or bicycle bridges and 772 highway pedestrian bridges, meaning they are used by both vehicles and pedestrians. FHWA made the note only one bridge is considered purely pedestrian in San Diego County.

FHWA data shows 28 highway pedestrian bridges were labeled as "structurally deficient," meaning “a bridge is safe but in need of repair, closer monitoring or weight restrictions so that it does not become unsafe for public travel.”

To see the 28 bridges we found, look below

NBC 7 Investigates reached out to Caltrans officials Thursday afternoon to see if the bridges we found had any repairs in the years since this was reported. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

On Friday, FHWA officials confirmed the 28 bridges are still listed as "structurally deficient."