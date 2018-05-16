South Bay Doctor Accused of Abuse Surrenders Medical License - NBC 7 San Diego
South Bay Doctor Accused of Abuse Surrenders Medical License

By NBC 7 Investigates

Published 2 hours ago

    A South Bay psychiatrist accused of sexually abusing female patients has surrendered his medical license. 

    According to documents released by the California Medical Board, Dr. Leon Fajerman fondled, kissed, or sexually abused eight women in his Chula Vista offices.  

    Last year, an administrative judge suspended Fajerman's license after the first credible complaint was filed. 

    After NBC 7 Investigates reported that decision, more women came forward claiming abuse.  

    Fajerman's license was officially surrendered Tuesday, according to a state medical board filing.  

    Fajerman has refused to comment on the allegations but his lawyer has told NBC 7 Investigates Fajerman denies any abuse.

      

