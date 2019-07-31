The shooting at the Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2019, killed one worshipper and injured three others, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

A San Diego man accused of opening fire at a Poway synagogue apparently purchased his weapon at a local gun store. That information comes from search warrants unsealed Wednesday morning in connection with the investigation.

The warrants reveal investigators found a “gun receipt and paperwork” that indicate shooter John Earnest purchased the rifle at “San Diego Guns.” A business by that name is located on Mission Gorge Road.

On Wednesday, the owner of San Diego Guns, Dallas Martensen, declined to comment on the new details.

The warrants also reveal officers found the Smith and Wesson M&P-15 rifle in the suspect’s car, along with five loaded magazines and a black helmet with a GoPro camera attached.

Law enforcement gathered evidence in the hours and days after Earnest attacked the Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2019. The shooting killed one worshipper and injured three other people, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

Investigators also served search warrants at California State University San Marcos and Mount Carmel High School, two schools that Earnest attended. Officers also obtained surveillance footage from the Chabad of Poway and served warrants on Facebook and AT&T Wireless for electronic records.

The unsealing of the search warrants come after a coalition of San Diego media organizations filed a motion for the document’s release. Those media organizations included NBC 7, the San Diego Union-Tribune, KFMB, Fox 5, and the Associated Press.

