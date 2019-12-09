INSIGHT is a podcast from NBC 7 Investigates that dives behind the stories making headlines in the San Diego community.

INSIGHT Episode Eleven looks at the city of San Diego's use of thousands of small cameras installed on light posts. The city has touted the cameras, sensors, and the data those sensors collect as a way to improve city services, expedite traffic, identifiy available parking, and ensure pedestrian safety. But opponents say the way the program was rolled out lacked transparency. Now, public fears are mounting over the cameras "spying," and that the footage and the data that the cameras collect can be used without the public knowing.

Allegations have also been raised that the data could possibly be sold to third-parties. The city and company behind the data collection, General Electric, have denied any data sharing agreements.

Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove discuss the new "smart streetlights" and recap the city's rollout of them as well as the call from some councilmembers to stop the program.

