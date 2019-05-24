NBC 7 Investigates has published Episode Two of INSIGHT: a podcast that will dive behind the stories and investigations making headlines in our community.

INSIGHT Episode Two centers around the team’s investigation into a San Diego-based porn company, accused of tricking young women into having sex on camera. Those videos were published on some of the most popular websites in the world. Twenty-two women filed a lawsuit against the company, and the case will go to trial this summer.

Executive Investigative Producer Tom Jones and Producer Dorian Hargrove explain how the team reported the story, what some of the women featured in these videos have to say, and the financial ties this website has to a network of offshore shell companies that prosecutors say were used to fund criminal enterprises.

In future episodes, INSIGHT will inform listeners by giving them a behind-the-scenes perspective on NBC 7 Investigations.

INSIGHT is produced by Senior Investigative Reporter Mari Payton, Jones, Hargrove and Matthew Lewis. Lewis also serves as Audio Engineer and Editor.

