The cost of owning a home in San Diego County keeps climbing, but incomes for most residents are not keeping pace, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

For decades, the federal government has said 30-percent of household income is an appropriate expenditure for housing.

But a review by NBC 7 Investigates of the Census Bureau's American Community Survey data, collected from 2012 to 2016, found areas of our county where homeowners are paying much more.

The map below shows communities, by ZIP code, where homeowners spent 30 to 50-percent of their income on housing costs. The map does not include renters.

In the Barrio Logan neighborhood, ZIP code 92113, over 42-percent of homeowners spend more than a third of their income on housing costs.



See the map below or click here. For more details on how the map was created, scroll down.

NBC 7 Investigates created this map with data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Each year the Census gathers information from nearly three million households on topics including income, education, race, and poverty. Like all surveys, the American Community Survey has a margin of error; generally, the smaller the sample size, the larger the error.

For that reason, our map does not include ZIP codes with relatively few homes or condos.



