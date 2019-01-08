Fact Checking the Administration’s Border Crisis

NBC 7 Investigates' Mari Payton takes a closer look at some of the claims made by President Donald Trump over the last two years. (Published 5 minutes ago)

During the past two years, President Donald Trump and his administration have made misleading or false claims about the United States’ southern border and the need for a new border wall or barrier. NBC 7 looks closer into those claims and the facts surrounding them.

CLAIM:



Mexico is paying for the Wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal. Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work. $5.6 Billion Dollars that House has approved is very little in comparison to the benefits of National Security. Quick payback! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2019

FACT: Trade experts said no, Mexico will not pay for the wall or a border barrier through the new U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, according to a report in Politico. At this point, the USMCA is not in effect yet, nor has Congress approved it. The deal includes no language about a barrier along the border. Trade experts also say there is no connection between the size of the country’s trade deficit with Mexico and the total costs to build the wall.

In regards to the completed work on the wall: On October 26, 2018, DHS Secretary Nielsen unveiled a renovated portion of a “border barrier” in Calexico.

CLAIM:

“Nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border,” - Sarah Huckabee Sanders, January 6, 2019

FACTS: The figure used is for suspected terrorists that were detained across the globe and not just at the southern border with Mexico.

In addition, as reported by NBC News, Customs and Border Protection found only six immigrants who were suspected terrorists were arrested on the U.S. Mexico Border.

CLAIM:



We are working hard at the Border, but we need a WALL! In 2018, 1.7 million pounds of narcotics seized, 17,000 adults arrested with criminal records, and 6000 gang members, including MS-13, apprehended. A big Human Trafficking problem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

FACT: According to the DEA’s 2018 Threat Assessment, a majority of drugs coming into the country are hidden inside cars and trucks that pass through Ports of Entry. “The [southwest border] remains the primary entry point for heroin into the United States...A small percentage of all heroin seized by CBP along the land border was between Ports of Entry,” the report read.

CLAIM:



....The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

FACT: The number of undocumented immigrants arrested along the southern border has decreased since 2000, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

FACT: Since 2007, the majority of illegal immigrants in the United States have allowed their visas and permits to expire, according to the Center for Migration Studies.

CLAIM:



Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

FACT: The number of Mexican immigrants living in the United States illegally has declined by more than one-million since 2007, according to a recent Pew Research Study. The study also found there were more apprehensions of non-Mexicans than Mexicans at U.S. borders in the fiscal year 2017.

To read more, click here.