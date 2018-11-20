A businessman and self-proclaimed silent investor in some of San Diego’s legal marijuana businesses was arrested by FBI Agents after an alleged murder-for-hire plot against his one-time business partner.

According to the criminal complaint, filed in federal court on Monday, Salam Razuki and his associates, Sylvia Gonzalez and Elizabeth Juarez, had been plotting to kill Razuki’s former business partner Ninus Malan.

In 2014, Razuki was taken to court by the City Attorney’s office for operating unlicensed marijuana dispensaries and businesses in the city.

After Prop 64 passed, Razuki wanted to get into the legal marijuana industry but was concerned to have his name tied to any businesses. That’s why Razuki partnered with Malan. Essentially, Malan agreed to be the public face of his marijuana businesses, as reported by NBC 7’s media partner Voice of San Diego.

But by 2018, Razuki and Malan had a falling out. According to court records, Razuki sued Malan, alleging Malan was not abiding by agreed upon terms. Razuki claimed he had investigated in several legal marijuana businesses in the city, including the Balboa Avenue Cooperative and Goldn Bloom dispensaries, according to court filings.

That led to the events that took place last month when FBI Agents allege Razuki, Gonzalez, and Juarez tried to pay a man to kill Malan. Unbeknownst to them, the man they were trying to hire was a confidential informant working for the FBI.

According to the complaint, Razuki and Gonzalez told the informant to "shoot [Ninus Malan] in the face, take him to Mexico and have him whacked, or kill him in some other way”.

“They wanted to put the turkey up to roast before Thanksgiving," agents wrote in the criminal complaint, referring to the plot to kill Malan.

“I would love for him [Ninus Malan] to go to [Tijuana] and get lost,” Gonzalez told the informant while at a table at the The Great Maple restaurant in San Diego. “Just leave him over there."

In the criminal complaint, Prosecutors say Gonzalez offered the informant $2,000 for the murder.

On Friday, after the informant told Razuki that the job was done and Razuki paid them, FBI Agents arrested Razuki, Gonzalez, and Juarez for charges relating to the attempted kidnapping and murder of Malan.

This story will be updated later today and NBC 7 Investigates will have the full story on NBC 7 at 6 p.m.