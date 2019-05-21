File footage of San Diego firefighters training at the Academy Facilities on Harbor Drive.

The city of San Diego faces possible fines and penalties for exposing firefighters to health risks at its fire academy training center.

NBC 7 Investigates revealed the potential health problems in February, after reviewing documents and talking with current and former fire department employees who shared details about the risk of asbestos exposure at the training center.

The Fire Academy is located on the site of the old Naval Training Center (NTC,) just north of the San Diego International Airport off of Harbor Drive.

Google Maps shows Buildings 71, 72, 88 and 89 where asbestos was discovered.



Those health concerns are now the target of a Notice of Violation issued by the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (APCD).

“Medical science has established that there is no safe level to asbestos exposure, so our asbestos cases are extremely serious," said Mahiany Luther, the APCD’s chief compliance officer.

The Notice of Violation claims that air inside the decades-old training center was contaminated by “...asbestos-containing materials, including floor tile and mastic [adhesive], through the process of fire-training activities from 2001 to July 2018.”

The APCD executive said companies and government agencies are subject to fines and training requirements even if the violations have stopped.

“Even though training is provided after-the-fact, it can prevent future violations,” Luther told NBC 7 Investigates. “If individuals are exposed to asbestos fibers, that’s a very serious matter, and there needs to be a process for that. These actions are extremely important to deter future violations."

The fire department did not respond to NBC 7’s request for comment about the APCD’s violation notice. Previously, a spokesperson said every time an asbestos-related report was generated, it was acted upon immediately.

In August of 2018, according to emails obtained by NBC 7 Investigates, the San Diego Fire Department’s Cancer Awareness and Prevention Program manager submitted an memo detailing health hazards at the training facility as well as evidence that Fire Department command staff were "aware of the asbestos hazards at the [fire academy] site since at least 2002."

Documents obtained by NBC 7 Investigates reveal the city downplayed those health risks and failed to act quickly to protect trainees and veteran firefighters.

In April of 2015, the city’s Real Estate Assets Department hired Rincon Consultants to perform a detailed environmental site assessment of the San Diego Fire Academy facilities.

That report informed the city about clear and specific evidence of the presence of lead and asbestos in some of the fire academy buildings. Consultants found the asbestos-containing materials were present since the city purchased the property from the U.S. Navy in May of 2000.

A spokesperson for San Diego’s Fire Department previously confirmed to NBC 7 Investigates that no asbestos mediation was performed in the former Naval Training Center facilities prior to training taking place.

In addition to the environmental site assessment report in 2015, an Academy Instructor resigned over, "growing concerns about the presence of asbestos and the condition of our training facility."

Despite that evidence, firefighter training for the city’s department, as well as departments across San Diego County, continued in the facilities for three more years.

San Diego’s Fire Department and other city officials are required to respond to the APCD’s allegations and explain what steps they took or are planning to take to protect firefighters’ safety and minimize the risk of exposure to asbestos.

All intensive training has stopped at the Fire Academy facilities.

On Wednesday, May 22, a San Diego City Council Committee will discuss funding for a new training facility for the city’s police and fire department. The plans are in the early stages.