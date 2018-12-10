Arrest Made in the Death of a Solana Beach Man

One month after NBC 7 Investigates reported on the death of a Solana Beach man and his family’s search for justice, an arrest has been made in the case.

On Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested L. Byron Culver III on felony and misdemeanor counts of battery, according to booking information on the Sheriff’s website.

An attorney representing Culver declined to comment about the arrest.

Culver is the descendant of the Culver family, known to have farmed much of what is present-day Irvine, California and the namesake of Culver Drive.

This past Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, Solana Beach resident George Sloss and his fiance were at home when Culver knocked on the door.

Mendy Cox, Sloss’ fiance, said Culver had previously lent Sloss $62,000 and that day, Culver had come to collect a payment. But Cox said what followed was a fight that left Sloss bleeding and unconscious on the floor.

At one point, Cox said Culver kicked her as she tried to get him off of her fiance and to leave the house.

Days after the assault, George Sloss died from his injuries. NBC 7 obtained a copy of the Medical Examiner’s report, which found that Sloss died as a result of “blunt head trauma,” stemming from the Mother’s Day assault.

Sheriff’s Deputies initially arrested Culver for felony assault but last month the District Attorney’s office told NBC 7 Investigates they declined to file those charges. When asked for details, a spokesperson said the office would only file charges in cases they believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cox and two of Sloss’ daughters from a previous marriage filed separate wrongful death lawsuits in civil court against Culver, in hopes of compelling the District Attorney’s office to press charges. In October NBC 7 Investigates broke the story.

After NBC 7’s reporting, a spokesperson confirmed the office had reopened the case and on Monday, Culver was arrested.

Culver’s arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for later this week.

Cox told NBC 7 on Monday that the District Attorney’s Office has been in touch with her since reopening the case and she is now optimistic that justice for her fiance will be served.

NBC 7 Investigates asked the District Attorney’s office after business hours for a comment on the arrest and what changed since the office’s original determination to not file charges but the office has not responded.

