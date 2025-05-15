Things to do this weekend: Wonderfront Festival, Lucha Fest and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Friday, May 16

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

All weekend long in downtown along the Embarcadero | 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. | $139+

The fourth edition returns to San Diego, featuring a diverse group of artists including Peggy Gou, Anderson.Paak and Daniel Caesar.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

All weekend long at Petco Park | $43.70+

Enjoy a weekend of a ballgame as the San Diego Padres take on the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park.

17th Annual San Diego County Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast

7:45 a.m. at Town and Country Resort

The San Diego Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast brings together LGBT Community members and allies to celebrate the life and legacy of Harvey Milk.

Cameron Carpenter

7:30 p.m. at the La Jolla Music Society

Cameron Carpenter is the world’s most visible organist, the first ever to be nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for a solo album.

Nat at Night

5 p.m. at The Nat| Admission is half off

Every third Friday of the month, the museum is open until 10 p.m. so visitors can explore the Museum after hours.

Saturday, May 17

La Jolla Half Marathon & Shores 5K

6:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds | $54+

Starting at Del Mar Fairgrounds, the course follows a scenic coastal route along the coast and reaches the summit of Torrey Pines State Park.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Through June 17 at the La Jolla Playhouse | $30+

The Tony Award-winning play tells the story of Jaja’s bustling shop in Harlem, where the topics of love and friendship are put to the test for a group of West African hair braiders.

Lucha Fest

Noon at the Soap Factory Event Center| Free

A dynamic, family-friendly event bringing together the best of wrestling, art, music, food, and community.

Annual Space Day

9 a.m. at the San Diego Air & Space Museum| Included with admission

Space Day features demonstrations and fun, hands-on activities with local and national space industry experts.

Ocean Beach Kite Festival

10 a.m. at Robb Athletic Field| Free

Come enjoy free kite making, decorating, and flying. Marvel at spectacular demonstrations from top professional kitefliers. Enjoy free family fun and games.

Amor Prohibido

8 p.m. at The Bornemann| $30

Amor Prohibido Band, the premier Selena tribute experience, is making their Bornemann Theatre debut, bringing the energy, passion, and timeless hits of the Queen of Tejano to life.

Sunday, May 18

Carlsbad Flower Fields

All weekend long | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies. Sunday is the last day. The season was extended until May 18.

Hamilton

Through May 18 at San Diego Civic Theatre | $80+

The award-winning Broadway musical is making a stop in San Diego, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail. Sunday is the last day.

Luis Coronel

8 p.m. at Music Box | $41.92+

Award-winning artist Luis Coronel is making a stop in San Diego.

World Bee Day celebration

10 a.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden| Free with admission

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of the vital importance of bees and all pollinators, the threats they face and actions every individual can take to protect them.