Things to do this weekend: WWE Live, Supercross, music and film festivals

Friday, Jan. 17

WWE Friday Night SMACKDOWN

4:30 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $53+

WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action and dramatic entertainment. WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, The Street Profits, and many more will make their appearance.

Back to the Future: The Musical

All weekend long at San Diego Civic Theatre | Times vary | $56+

The beloved, cinematic classic, Back to the Future, is now a Broadway musical, with one of their stops being San Diego. It was awarded Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical.

City Lights

Through Jan. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Quartyard

Experience an art show that brings light to life through lasers, projection mapping and thousands of LEDs. The exhibit at Quartyard in San Diego's East Village allows guests to interact with art for a show that "brings the city's heartbeat to life." While there, grab a cocktail and some tapas and listen to live music, with different concert experiences on different dates.



La Mesa Village Farmers Market

Every Friday, 3-7 p.m. | La Mesa Boulevard

Nearly 100 vendors share their local goods at this weekly farmers market, which occurs rain or shine. Shoppers will find everything from fresh fruit and veggies to specialties like dips and hot foods. There is also live entertainment and other attractions.

The Broadway show comes to San Diego for the first time. Catch the show at the San Diego Civic Theatre through Sunday.

Saturday, Jan. 18

MindTravel Live-Piano Experience

7-9 p.m. at the Fleet Center | $34.95+

Attendees can immerse themselves in an evening of music and mindfulness with stunning visuals of inner and outer space.

Holo Holo Music Festival

4:00 p.m. at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside | $76+

The popular traveling festival brings together fans of island and reggae music for two days. The festival also features great tunes, delicious food, and a chance to gather with friends and family. This year’s lineup includes Common Kings, Josh Tatofi, and Spawnbreezie.

San Diego Underground Film Festival

Sat. and Sun. at 1100 Market St. | Free

The 9th annual Underground Film Festival will showcase underground narratives, experimental films, live music, and projector performances from both local and international artists.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $54.50+

See the world’s elite off-road motorcycle riders as they compete for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

The Fleet Science Center is offering creative and immersive new ways to escape. NBC 7's Audra Stafford found out there are even some scientific benefits.

Sunday, Jan. 19

MLK 5K Run

9:00 a.m. at 1492 North Harbor Drive | Free

Runners can celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a 5K Walk/Fun Run throughout the Embarcadero.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Harbor Drive | Free

Families can enjoy one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the United States in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The parade is filled with dazzling floats, local high school bands, drill teams, and much more. This year’s parade will also feature a MLK 5k Walk/Fun Run and Festival.

Fire Shut Up in My Bones: Opera Suite in Concert

7 p.m. at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall| $48+

Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up In My Bones made history in 2021 as the first work written by a Black composer to be staged at the Metropolitan Opera.

Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon

6:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at The Shoppes at Carlsbad | $60-$185

Runners can enjoy the most scenic winter race with breathtaking ocean views and entertainment.