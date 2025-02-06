Things to do this weekend: Wicked, Prince Again and The Kook Run

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Feb. 7

Wicked

Through Mar. 2 | San Diego Civic Theatre | Times/prices vary

The Broadway sensation is stopping by in San Diego. The show tells the untold story of what happened in the Land of Oz, long before Dorothy arrives.

San Diego Gulls vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

7:00 p.m. at Pechanga Arena

The San Diego Gulls take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Horse-drawn carriage rides

4 p.m. at Piazza Carmel| Free

Enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage with your Valentine.

Gunhild Carling

7 p.m. at TERI campus of life| $100

Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s internationally acclaimed jazz sensation, is bringing her extraordinary talent to the stage.

Saturday, Feb. 8

San Diego Chinese New Year

Saturday and Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Downtown | Free

The 42nd annual Chinese New Year Fair is taking place on Third Avenue and J Street. There will be live music, food, and activities.

Horse-drawn carriage rides

2 p.m. at Terra Nova Plaza| Free

Enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage with your Valentine.

Prince Again

9 p.m. at Belly Up| $32.50

Whether you were a fan of Prince’s irrevocable style, or only discovered his catalog after his passing, Prince Again is a show for all to enjoy.

SD Clippers Black History Night

7 p.m. at Frontwave Arena| $15+

Throughout the evening, they will highlight and celebrate local community partners leading efforts to promote and preserve Black history and culture. The game starts at 7 p.m. as the San Diego Clippers take on the South Bay Lakers.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Horse-drawn carriage rides

2 p.m. at Mission Market Place| Free

Enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage with your Valentine.

The Kook Run

7 a.m. on South Coast Highway 101| Registration required

Kick off your Super Bowl Sunday with a 10K or 5K and race down the Coast Highway 101.

Appropriate

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $46

The estranged siblings of the Lafayette family gather to settle their late father’s Arkansas estate. Amid the clutter they uncover a shocking relic, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets and decades of resentment.

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld San Diego

Until Feb 9 | Saturdays and Sundays | Included with park admission

Join in on the family-friendly event, featuring local performers and culinary delights. You can also dig into the Asian-inspired dishes of Fried Rice, Chow Mein, Bao Buns, Beef Bulgogi, and more.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego

Until Mar. 2 | Saturdays and Sundays | Included with park admission

Take part in the New Orleans classic, with live music, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun dishes.