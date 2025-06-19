Things to do this weekend: San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival, 2 Chainz & Lil Jon and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, June 20

Movies at the Park

Runs through Nov. 1 | Free

Pack your beach chairs, blankets and favorite picnic snacks, and head to your neighborhood park for a movie night under the stars. Find out what’s in store this week, here.

Nat at Night

5 p.m. at The Nat| Admission is half off

Every third Friday of the month, the museum is open until 10 p.m. so visitors can explore the Museum after hours.

San Diego County Fair

Until July 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds|Prices vary

The fair will feature wild rides, hot musical acts and crazy culinary concoctions from June 11 through July 6.

2 Chainz & Lil Jon

7:30 p.m. at the San Diego County Fair|$67.20+ fair admission

Both hip-hop artists will take the stage at the San Diego County Fair.

Classic Albums Live Performs David Bowie

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $37-$123

Classic Albums Live is performing David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” at The Rady Shell. The album achieved commercial success, selling over two million copies worldwide.

Saturday, June 21

One of the Good Ones

Playing through June 22 at the Old Globe Theatre| $42

When Yoli brings her new boyfriend home to meet her Latino American parents, he’s not exactly what they were expecting. Everyone tries to be on their best behavior, but generational differences and cultural assumptions collide.

The San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival

3:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell| $85

This annual event combines the soothing sounds of smooth jazz with a variety of foods.

Baby Bash at SeaWorld Summer Spectacular

6 p.m. at the Bayside Amphitheater| $49.99+

Baby Bash, the California rapper behind the platinum hit "Suga Suga,” will be performing at SeaWorld.

Wu-Tang Clan

8:00 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $67+

The New York City-based hip-hop group is making a stop in San Diego for their final tour, “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.”

Sunday, June 22

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Through August 10 | Included with park admission

The summertime experience includes later hours and special live performances from a variety of artists.

Parks After Dark

Until Aug. 9 at various park locations| Free

From movie nights under the stars to live music, games, and community resources, there's something for everyone.

San Diego International Triathlon

Spanish Landing Park on North Harbor Drive | $181-$400

The annual San Diego International Triathlon is back and is considered one of the longest-standing triathlons in the country. The race benefits Father Joe’s Villages, San Diego’s largest homeless services provider.

Sundays at Six Summer Concert Series

6 p.m. at Harry Griffen Park| Free

Enjoy local bands at La Mesa’s Sundays at Six Summer Concert Series every Sunday. This week, the San Diego Concert Band will be performing.