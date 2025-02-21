Things to do this weekend: San Diego Open, Oceanside International Film Festival and Banda MS

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Feb. 21

Cinema Under the Stars: ‘Nosferatu’

8 p.m. at 4040 Goldfinch St. | $17+

Experience Robert Eggers latest gothic tale at the outdoor movie theater in Mission Hills. Heaters, pillows, and blankets are provided.

Sesame Place San Diego’s Mardi Gras Celebration

Through Mar. 9 | Chula Vista | Included with park admission

Sesame Place San Diego is kicking off its First-Annual Mardi Gras celebration. The family-friendly event invites guests to join in the fun with Sesame-street themed interactive activities, carnival colors, and special performances.

Wicked

Through Mar. 2 | San Diego Civic Theatre | Times/prices vary

The Broadway sensation is stopping by in San Diego. The show tells the untold story of what happened in the Land of Oz, long before Dorothy arrives.

Banda MS

8:00 p.m. at Viejas Arena | $79+

One of the top Regional Mexican musical groups is making a stop in San Diego. The multi-award winning group has millions of listeners on streaming platforms. Some of their most-listened songs include “Háblame de ti” and “Hermosa Experiencia.”

Saturday, Feb. 22

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre | $53+

An electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The concert features her well-known hits, including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” and “Respect.”

San Diego Museum Month

All month long at participating museums

More than 70 locations across San Diego County participate in this annual event, which offers 50% off admission prices at museums, gardens, historic sites and more. Here is a full list.

Oceanside International Film Festival

11:30 a.m. at Sunshine Brooks Theatre | $20+

Saturday is the last day to enjoy the 14th Annual Oceanside International Film Festival. They bring over 40 films from around the world to the North County region.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego

Until Mar. 2 | Saturdays and Sundays | Included with park admission

Take part in the New Orleans classic, with live music, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun dishes.



San Diego Open

Through Mar. 2 | 4490 W Point Loma Blvd | First day free

One of the most exciting professional tennis tournaments is taking place at Barnes Tennis Center. This year, the San Diego Open marks a new chapter for the tournament, as they transition into an ATP Challenger 100 event.