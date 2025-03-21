Things to do

Things to do this weekend: San Diego Latino Film Festival, Kelsea Ballerini and more

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Vanessa Gaeta-Munoz

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, March 21

Carlsbad Flower Fields
Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults 
This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

Mustache Bash 
2-10 p.m. at Mariner’s Point Park in Mission Beach | 21+ | Tier 3 GA: $159 
A boutique celebration of free love, funkified fashion, and thick staches of yesteryear. Where the soul of '75 comes alive

32nd San Diego Latino Film Festival
All weekend long at AMC Mission Valley & Digital Gym Cinema | $50-$300 
The festival is celebrating 32 years with 11 days of films, talent, parties, concerts, and more.  

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival 
Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission 
The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits

Saturday, March 22

Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025
7:00 p.m. at Pechanga | $42+
Award-winning country artist Kelsea Ballerini is making a stop in San Diego, with special guests The Japanese House and Marynn Taylor.

3 Summers Of Lincoln
2 p.m. at the Weiss Theatre| $112
Summer, 1862. The conflict has been raging for more than a year, and President Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. This new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and that of a divided country coming together.

KSON CountryFest 2025
5:30 p.m. at Petco Park| $70+
2025 performers include Justin Moore, Nate Smith, Warren Zeiders and Morgan Leigh Band.

Sunday, March 23

San Diego Half Marathon 
6:30 a.m. at 100 North Harbor Drive | Registration: $73-175
The 14th annual GOVX San Diego Half Marathon and 5K includes a half marathon, 5K, and a 2-person half marathon relay, all finishing in Gaslamp Quarter. Runners receive a shirt, finisher’s medal, and a reusable grocery bag. Proceeds benefit San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation. Friday is the last day to register.

Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Xolos de Tijuana
3:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium| $73.55
The Liga MX clash between Chivas de Guadalajara and Xolos de Tijuana takes place on Sunday. There will be a four-hour Fan Fest taking place prior to the game outside the stadium consisting of live music, food, team mascots, championship trophies, legends, and much more.

Tyga
8 p.m. at the House of Blues| $38.50+
Tyga is in San Diego as part of his Red Light Tour. 

27th Annual Rolando Street Fair
10 a.m. at the Village of Rolando| Free
This event is organized by the community, and hosts local talent of all forms, from crafts to food, to music.

Banda La Maravillosa, Banda Imperio Y Mas
1 p.m. at Rancho Laguna| $45+
This will be a great opportunity to enjoy live music, in an incredible atmosphere.

