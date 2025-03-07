Things to do this weekend: San Diego Hot Chocolate Run, Tyler, The Creator and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, March 7

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

Every Friday, 3-7 p.m. | La Mesa Boulevard

Nearly 100 vendors share their local goods at this weekly farmers market, which occurs rain or shine. Shoppers will find everything from fresh fruit and veggies to specialties like dips and hot foods. There is also live entertainment and other attractions.

Empty Ride

2 p.m. at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center| $112

Kisa, a painter in Paris, returns to her small Japanese hometown after the 2011 tsunami to help her ailing father by driving his taxi cab. But as she navigates the winding streets and transports her eccentric passengers, she is haunted by the supernatural remnants of what the floodwaters left behind.

The Unfair Advantage

5:30 p.m. at La Jolla Playhouse| $69+

Introducing The Unfair Advantage. Australia’s leading sleight of hand specialist Harry Milas lifts the veil on the world of card cheating in an intimate and unprecedented theatrical event.

3 Summers Of Lincoln

7:30 p.m. at the Weiss Theatre| $112

Summer, 1862. The conflict has been raging for more than a year, and President Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. This new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and that of a divided country coming together.

Saturday, March 8

LCD Soundsystem

8 p.m. at Petco Park| $58.72+

LCD Soundsystem is back on the road in 2025, and San Diego fans are in for a treat.

Swan Lake Act II

8 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $39+

The famous second act from Swan Lake, the best loved and most admired of all classical ballets. Nothing matches the symphonic sweep of Tchaikovsky’s score and Ivanov’s lyric lakeside scenes.



Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour

7 p.m. at The Civic Theatre|$48+

Stavros Halkias is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Baltimore, Maryland and currently based in Queens, New York.

Sesame Place San Diego’s Mardi Gras Celebration

Through Mar. 9 | Chula Vista | Included with park admission

Sesame Place San Diego is kicking off its First-Annual Mardi Gras celebration. The family-friendly event invites guests to join in the fun with Sesame-street themed interactive activities, carnival colors, and special performances. Sunday is the last day.

Steve Hackman's Brahms X Radiohead

7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center| Few tickets available

Brahms X Radiohead is an epic symphonic synthesis of Radiohead’s album OK Computer and the First Symphony of Johannes Brahms, composed for full symphony orchestra and three solo vocalists.

Sunday, March 9

NFL Charity Golf Tournament

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. | Ticket info

Hosted at a top-tier golf course, this exclusive tournament offers participants a day of networking and competition.

San Diego Sharks VS Long Beach Blue Waves

5:00 p.m. at Mira Mesa High School | Free

Get ready to cheer on the San Diego Sharks at their home opener against Long Beach Blue Waves. Free tickets and popcorn.

Tyler, The Creator

7:30 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $174+

Tyler, The Creator is a grammy-award winning rapper and producer, first appearing as a founding member of Odd Future in the late 2000s. He’s making a stop in San Diego for his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR,” along with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.

San Diego Hot Chocolate Run

7 a.m. | Petco Park Tailgate Lots

The Hot Chocolate course is known as San Diego’s sweetest race. The 5K race starts at 7:00 a.m., with gear check opening an hour before start time. Attendees can also enjoy a Post-Run Party and an Expo/Packet Pickup afterwards.