Things to do this weekend: Cherry Blossom Festival, St. Patrick's Day Parade and more

Friday, March 14

Cherry Blossom Festival

All weekend long at the Japanese Friendship Garden| $18+

Sample a variety of cultural food, or delicious beverages in the popular beer and sake garden, nestled in the lower garden. And there will be local vendors in the upper garden.

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

Every Friday, 3-7 p.m. | La Mesa Boulevard

Nearly 100 vendors share their local goods at this weekly farmers market, which occurs rain or shine. Shoppers will find everything from fresh fruit and veggies to specialties like dips and hot foods. There is also live entertainment and other attractions.

Liberty Public Market 9th Anniversary Weekend

All weekend long at Liberty Station| Free

Liberty Station is celebrating 9 years with activities all weekend long including live music, tastings, an adoption event and more.

2025 Irish 4 A Day

Friday and Saturday at the Gaslamp | $23.18+

With a ticket purchase, guests can enjoy free entry to 30 premier bars, nightclubs, and rooftop speakeasy along 5th Avenue. It also includes drink and dining deals on green beers, Irish car bombs and more.

Saturday, March 15

ShamROCK St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

2 to10 p.m. at Gaslamp Quarter | $35+

The 29th annual festival transforms the Gaslamp Quarter into a sea of green with live music, Irish fare, and endless revelry.

San Diego Leprechaun Run

9 to11 a.m. at 912 Garnet Avenue | Free

The 5th Annual SD Leprechaun Run 5K and Kids 1K is back in Pacific Beach. All participants receive a free t-shirt, finisher medal and much more. Online registration is closed but you can still cheer on the runners.

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival

9 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

The family friendly festival is free to attend. Throughout the day, an event-filled Irish Festival in Balboa Park (Sixth and Maple) features live entertainment on two stages.

Collision of Rhythm

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Jolla Music Society | $43 for adults; $33 for children

Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee deliver a high-energy performance with a variety of instruments including drums and percussion, piano and even tap-dancing.

San Diego Rocket Con

Two-day event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| $28+

This 2-day show is full of various vendors with all kinds of collectibles, comics, toys, and other items. Meet voice actors from your favorite anime such as Dragonball Z, My Hero Academia, and even Naruto, or take a picture with real-life Power Rangers.

WSA West Coast Championships

All weekend long South Harbor Jetty| Free

Sponsored by Western Surfing Association, this is a surfing competition to qualify competitors to the West Coast Championships, U.S. Championships, Prime Event and any World Team Event. Viewing the competition is free and open to the public; all ages will enjoy.

San Diego FC vs. Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon | $50+

With three games into their inaugural MLS season, San Diego FC remain undefeated. Saturday’s game will be the club’s second-ever home match against 2023 MLS Cup Champions and 2024 Leagues Cup Champions Columbus Crew.

Sunday, March 16

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission

The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.

Fleetwood Max

6 p.m. at the Music Box| $20.80+

Based in Southern California, the tribute band Fleetwood MAX will be in San Diego.

3 Summers Of Lincoln

1 p.m. at the Weiss Theatre| $112

Summer, 1862. The conflict has been raging for more than a year, and President Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. This new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and that of a divided country coming together.