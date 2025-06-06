Things to do this weekend: North Park Music Fest, Brad Paisley and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, June 6

Movies at the Park

Runs through Nov. 1 | Free

Pack your beach chairs, blankets and favorite picnic snacks, and head to your neighborhood park for a movie night under the stars. Find out what’s in store this week, here.

Grease

7 p.m. at the Theater for Young Professionals| $17.30+

An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions, place Grease among the world’s most popular musicals.

Nat at Night

5 p.m. at The Nat| Admission is half off

Every third Friday of the month, the museum is open until 10 p.m. so visitors can explore the Museum after hours.

Latin Fridays: Salsa Under the Stars w/ Manny Cepeda

9 p.m. at the Quartyard| $5 cover

Enjoy Latin music and cuisine from El Comal Restaurant.

Saturday, June 7

North Park Music Fest

11 a.m. in multiple venues in North Park | $25

There will be over 40 live acts performing across multiple venues. There will also be art and a book fair.

Julian Town Square Music Festival

Noon at the town square | Free

There will be vendors, food, local artisans, many unique contribution opportunities, and 6 live bands.

Brad Paisley

7:30 p.m. at Petco Park | $91+

Country singer Brad Paisley is making a stop in San Diego for his “Truck Still Works” tour. Walker Hayes and Avery Anna are his supporting acts.

Artivál

10 a.m. in downtown Él Cajon| Free

East County's first-ever art festival debuts in El Cajon this weekend.

Sunday, June 8

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Through June 17 at the La Jolla Playhouse | $30+

The Tony Award-winning play tells the story of Jaja’s bustling shop in Harlem, where the topics of love and friendship are put to the test for a group of West African hair braiders.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Through August 10 | Included with park admission

The summertime experience includes later hours and special live performances from a variety of artists.

One of the Good Ones

Playing through June 22 at the Old Globe Theatre| $42

When Yoli brings her new boyfriend home to meet her Latino American parents, he’s not exactly what they were expecting. Everyone tries to be on their best behavior, but generational differences and cultural assumptions collide.

Yay Amiga Fest

Noon to 5 p.m. at Mujeres Brew House| Free

A One-day festival featuring 9 Latina-owned small businesses, all in one spot.