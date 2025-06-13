Things to do this weekend: Mariachi USA Fest, Island Vibe Music Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, June 13

Movies at the Park

Runs through Nov. 1 | Free

Pack your beach chairs, blankets and favorite picnic snacks, and head to your neighborhood park for a movie night under the stars. Find out what’s in store this week, here.

Peach Pit and Briston Maroney

7:00 p.m. at Petco Park | $75+

Canadian indie pop band Peach Pit and indie singer Briston Maroney are making a stop in San Diego for their “Long Hair, Long Life” tour.

The Book of Mormon

All weekend long at San Diego Civic Theatre | Times/ticket prices vary

The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical is making a stop in San Diego for their current season. The story follows the adventures of two missionaries who are sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

San Diego County Fair

Until July 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds|Prices vary

The fair will feature wild rides, hot musical acts and crazy culinary concoctions from June 11 through July 6.

Saturday, June 14

Summer Fun on the 101

11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Leucadia Roadside Park | Free

Encinitas’ musical celebration kicks off just a block from Beacon’s Beach.

28th Annual Barrio Logan Grand Prix

7:00 a.m. at 1824 Newton Avenue | $40-50

One of Southern California’s largest cycling events is taking place in Barrio Logan. The race is open to men and women of all ages, from professional and Olympic-level cyclists to first-time runners.

A Day at the Park

11 a.m. at the Chula Vista Bayfront Park| Free

The multicultural celebration will feature local performers, artists, food vendors, and kid-friendly activities such as face painting, mini golf, inflatables and more.

Mariachi USA Fest

6 p.m. at the Rady Shell| $58.30

The 2025 line-up features Mariachi Divas, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan and Mariachi Campanas de America.

2025 San Diego Brew Fest

Noon at Liberty Station NTC Park| $61.79+

The event will feature dozens of local and international craft beers, as well as San Diego’s most popular food trucks.

Island Vibe Music Festival 2025

Noon at the Embarcadero Marina Park North| $17.85+

A one-day event that incorporates musical performers High Watah, Anuhea, Siaosi, Bo Napoleon and dancers from across the Pacific Islands, including Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia.

GXRLS ROCK! 10th Annual Showcase

11 a.m. at the Music Box|$16.52+

After campers spent five days at Montgomery Middle School in Linda Vista learning instruments, writing songs, and forming bands, they will host a live performance of their original music at Music Box.

Sunday, June 15

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Through June 17 at the La Jolla Playhouse | $30+

The Tony Award-winning play tells the story of Jaja’s bustling shop in Harlem, where the topics of love and friendship are put to the test for a group of West African hair braiders.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Through August 10 | Included with park admission

The summertime experience includes later hours and special live performances from a variety of artists.

One of the Good Ones

Playing through June 22 at the Old Globe Theatre| $42

When Yoli brings her new boyfriend home to meet her Latino American parents, he’s not exactly what they were expecting. Everyone tries to be on their best behavior, but generational differences and cultural assumptions collide.

Parks After Dark

Until Aug. 9 at various park locations| Free

From movie nights under the stars to live music, games, and community resources, there's something for everyone.

