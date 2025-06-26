Things to do this weekend: Ho'olaule'a Hawaiian Festival, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, June 27

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

8 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre| $92.75

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Prince Again

7 p.m. at The Magnolia | $12.50+

“Prince Again” is a live tribute dedicated to the award-winning artist.

Rady Shell Summer 2025 Opening Night

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $37-$125

Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra open the fifth summer season with Ginastera’s Four Dances from “Estancia.”

Oklahoma!

7 p.m. at the Cygnet Theatre| $39+

The timeless magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, with Cygnet’s fresh twist on this American Classic.

Saturday, June 28

SD Black Arts + Culture District Music Festival

12 p.m. at Martin L. King Jr. park | Free

The one-day festival features musicians Miki Vale, C.C. Carter, Daneen Wilburn, and others.

Oceanside Independence Day Parade

10 a.m. along Coast Highway | Free

The annual Independence Parade makes its way north on Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive. Families can come see floats, bands, walking groups, and more.

Coronado Rotary Club Low Tide Ride & Stride

8 a.m. at Sunset Park | $25-$40

The 28th annual Low Tide Ride & Stride is held on the lowest tide of the month, with a 5-mile beach course for runners, bikers and walkers. Live music and vendor booths will be available after the race.

San Diego Ho'olaule'a Hawaiian Festival

Saturday & Sunday at NTC Park|Free

This is a free, family-friendly event, open to the public, with entertainment and educational activities to learn about the rich history of life on the islands

Sunday, June 29

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Through August 10 | Included with park admission

The summertime experience includes later hours and special live performances from a variety of artists.

Movies at the Park

Runs through Nov. 1 | Free

Pack your beach chairs, blankets and favorite picnic snacks, and head to your neighborhood park for a movie night under the stars. Find out what’s in store this week, here

Parks After Dark

Until Aug. 9 at various park locations| Free

From movie nights under the stars to live music, games, and community resources, there's something for everyone.

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell| $58+

This event features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them, featuring Dolly on screen.

San Diego County Fair

Until July 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds|Prices vary

The fair will feature wild rides, hot musical acts and crazy culinary concoctions from June 11 through July 6.