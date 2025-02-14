Things to do this weekend: Harlem Globetrotters, Genesis Invitational and Edith Márquez

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Feb. 14

2025 Genesis Invitational

All weekend long at Torrey Pines | Ticket $$ vary

The best names in golf will gather at Torrey Pines for this year’s Genesis Invitational. All proceeds from the merch sale will go towards L.A. fire victims.

Sesame Place San Diego’s Mardi Gras Celebration

Through Mar. 9 | Chula Vista | Included with park admission

Sesame Place San Diego is kicking off its First-Annual Mardi Gras celebration. The family-friendly event invites guests to join in the fun with Sesame-street themed interactive activities, carnival colors, and special performances.

Wicked

Through Mar. 2 | San Diego Civic Theatre | Times/prices vary

The Broadway sensation is stopping by in San Diego. The show tells the untold story of what happened in the Land of Oz, long before Dorothy arrives.

Valentine’s Super Love Jam

7:30 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $51+

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a night filled with romance and nostalgia at Pechanga Arena. The evening features legendary performances including Midnight Star, Klymaxx, Malo, and others.

Saturday, Feb. 15

The Original Harlem Globetrotters

3:00 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $58+

Calling all basketball fans! You’ll have the chance to see all the basketball spins, slams and dunks expected at every Globetrotters game. The team was created in Chicago in 1926.

Chinese New Year Fair

11 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

The Chinese New Year Fair is a time-honored tradition that brings together families and communities to celebrate with performances, food, and cultural displays.

Dog Man The Musical

11 a.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $37.90+

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.

San Diego Museum Month

All month long at participating museums

More than 70 locations across San Diego County participate in this annual event, which offers 50% off admission prices at museums, gardens, historic sites and more. Here is a full list.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego

Until Mar. 2 | Saturdays and Sundays | Included with park admission

Take part in the New Orleans classic, with live music, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun dishes.



San Diego Legion Home Opener

2 p.m. at Torero Stadium|$23.70+

It will be an afternoon of thrilling rugby action, local food vendors, giveaways, and great music.

Edith Márquez

8:30 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre|$75.80+

Edith Márquez returns to the United States to celebrate her 25 years of career with a show full of hits such as "Mírame", "Aunque sea en otra vida" and "Ese beso.”

Appropriate

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $46

The estranged siblings of the Lafayette family gather to settle their late father’s Arkansas estate. Amid the clutter they uncover a shocking relic, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets and decades of resentment.