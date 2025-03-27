Things to do this weekend: East Village Block Party, San Diego FC vs. LAFC and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, March 28

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission

The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.

San Diego Crew Classic

All weekend long at Mission Bay | $25 Single Day, $40 Two Day

The event brings together thousands of athletes from across the country. It’s also a way for attendees to enjoy great local food, a beer garden, and shopping.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves

6:40 p.m. at Petco Park | $56+

Baseball season has returned to America’s Finest City. Fans can catch one of the first games of the season as the San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

The Princess Bride in Concert

7:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park| $54+

For the first time, composer Mark Knopfler’s unforgettable score has been specially arranged for symphony orchestra.

Saturday, March 29

San Diego FC vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $96

San Diego FC is facing the Los Angeles Football Club for the first time in its franchise history. Attendees can also enjoy a full day of tailgating and FanFest.

East Village Block Party

10 a.m. in the East Village| Free

All ages are welcome to this free festivity, making it the ideal way to celebrate both the community and our beloved team.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen

8 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $64+

Formed back in June 1993, their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who played their first shows there 21 years earlier.

On Saturday, you can head down early for the annual event. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez talks to a couple locals — including Aaron Fukichi, the chef and owner of SD Flip BBQ — about what to expect.

Sunday, March 30

Skyline Sway

4:30-9:00 p.m. at Above Ash Social | $15 cover fee

Enjoy a night of dancing at Above Ash Social, located on the 16th-floor rooftop of Carté Hotel.

Ain’t Too Proud

All weekend long at San Diego Civic Theatre | $47+

Catch the smash-hit Broadway musical that follows the story of the group The Temptations. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography. Sunday is the last day of showings.

3 Summers Of Lincoln

1 p.m. at the Weiss Theatre| $112

Summer, 1862. The conflict had been raging for more than a year, and President Lincoln had to find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. This new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history and of a divided country coming together.